Ghana: Zim On the Right Path, Says Ghanaian Envoy

6 October 2020
The Herald (Harare)

UNDER the visionary leadership of President Mnangagwa, Zimbabwe is on the road to economic recovery and all Zimbabweans should support his Vision 2030 for prosperity, outgoing Ghanaian Ambassador Mr Eric Odoi-Anim has said.

Speaking after bidding farewell to President Mnangagwa at State House yesterday, Ambassador Odoi-Anim said prospects for economic recovery are bright.

"Zimbabwe under the leadership of President Mnangagwa is on the road to recovery. What matters is to get all the people of Zimbabwe to buy in the vision of the leadership so that you make progress.

"There is no way this country can continue to lag behind. It's a beautiful country, there is huge potential. I believe that whilst the leadership is focused on a vision forward there is need to convince the people to buy into that vision," said Ambassador Odoi-Anim.

Zimbabwe's re-engagement agenda is gaining steam, with plans afoot to revive the Joint Permanent Commission of Cooperation with Ghana. Ambassador Odoi-Anim said frameworks for cooperation between the two countries are already in existence.

"During my term of office, we managed to get the Permanent Commission of Cooperation between the two countries to kick start. We hold meetings at preparatory level, have meetings at technical level. We were supposed to finalise the meetings between April and May, but it was affected by the Covid-19 pandemic."

The ambassador called for engagements and collaborative research between tertiary institutions from both countries.

"We are also making efforts to ensure our tertiary institutions engage and collaborate on research issues".

He challenged Zimbabwean business people to search for niche markets beyond the region.

"We have trade activities and investment activities with Zimbabwe at a greater part.

"We have engaged Zimbabwe (National)Chamber of Commerce, ZimTrade and we do a lot to get our people to meet each other as entrepreneurs. Zimbabwe should look beyond South Africa as the only market, but try to look for other markets beyond the region and see Africa in the bigger picture," he said.

Zimbabwe and Ghana share a long history of collaboration.

