Zimbabwe/Malawi: Tino Out of Warriors Friendly

TINO KADEWERE is out of the Warriors' friendly international against the Flames of Malawi in Blantyre on Sunday.
The Zimbabwe international forward was not part of the players which French club, Olympique Lyon, confirmed had been called for national duty for the next few days.
About a dozen players will leave the French Ligue 1 side to represent their countries during this international football break.
"In this newly-started international break, more than a dozen OL players have been called up to take part in the next set of fixtures with their respective teams," the club announced.
Kadewere's name was not among those who have been released.
The forward featured in his team's league match against Olympique Marseille, which ended in a 1-1 draw, on Sunday night.
He thought he had pushed his club into a first-half lead, when he pushed the ball home, just before the break.
A shot by Toko Ekambi was tipped onto the woodwork by the Marseille goalkeeper and Kadewere converted the rebound but, after a long VAR check, the goal was disallowed.
"It was a very special 100th Olympico in the league," the club said. "While this big match is usually sold out between two teams sitting at the top of the table, this clash between OL and OM was contested in a completely different atmosphere - that of being played (almost) behind closed doors with two opponents in need of points.
"It was still a show, thanks in large part to a seductive performance by Lyon.
"Still, it was OM that opened the scoring against the run of play and on their first attack. Conceding this opening goal, in no way, reduced the determination of Dubois and his teammates, the right back having been named captain on the day.
"The character of the match did not change after the break and the white waves continued to surge towards (goalkeeper Steve) Mandanda's goals.
"Only a little more precision, in the final touches on the edge of the box, was lacking against a Marseille team who did not offer much and relied instead on the prowess of their goalkeeper.
"The clock was ticking and with a quarter of an hour to go, OL still couldn't find the opening against a defense that sat deep in their box."
Kadewere was replaced in the 77th minute, as the hosts searched for a winner, with Moussa Dembele coming in.
Here are the Lyon players and the countries they are scheduled to represent during this international break:
Wednesday, October 7
20:45 - Portugal vs. Spain (Lopes)/Friendly
20:45 - Netherlands vs. Mexico (Memphis)/Friendly
21:10 - France vs. Ukraine (Dubois, Aouar)/Friendly
Thursday, October 8
16:00 - Togo vs. Lybia (Barcola)/Friendly
18:00 - France U19 vs. Germany (Cherki)/Friendly
20:45 - Belgium vs. Ivory Coast (Denayer vs. Cornet, Diomande)/Friendly
21:00 - France U-21 vs. Liechtenstein (Bard, Caqueret)/Euro 2021 Qualifying
Friday, October 9
13:00 - Cameroon vs. Japan (Toko Ekambi)/Friendly
16:00 - Netherlands vs. France U18 (Gusto)/Friendly
Saturday, October 10
2:30 - Brazil vs. Bolivia (Guimaraes)/2022 World Cup Qualifying
Sunday, October 11
16:00 - Netherlands vs. France U18 (Gusto)/Friendly . 18:00 - Bosnia vs. Netherlands (Memphis)/Nations League
19:00 - England vs. Belgium (Denayer)/Nations League
20:45 - France vs. Portugal (Aouar, Dubois vs. Lopes)/Nations League
Monday, October 12
16:00 - Togo vs. Sudan (Barcola)/Friendly
18:00 - France U19 vs. Germany (Cherki)/Friendly
21:00 - France U-21 vs. Slovakia (Bard, Caqueret)/Euro 2021 Qualifying
Tuesday, October 13
16:45 - Japan vs. Cote'd'Ivoire (Cornet, Diomande)/Friendly
Wednesday, October 14
2:00 - Peru vs. Brazil (Guimaraes)/2022 World Cup Qualifying
20:45 - Croatia vs. France (Aouar, Dubois)/Nations League
20:45 - Portugal vs. Sweden (Lopes)/Nations League
20:45 - Iceland vs. Belgium (Denayer)/Nations League