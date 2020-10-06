Zimbabwe/Malawi: Tino Out of Warriors Friendly

TINO KADEWERE is out of the Warriors' friendly international against the Flames of Malawi in Blantyre on Sunday.

The Zimbabwe international forward was not part of the players which French club, Olympique Lyon, confirmed had been called for national duty for the next few days.

About a dozen players will leave the French Ligue 1 side to represent their countries during this international football break.

"In this newly-started international break, more than a dozen OL players have been called up to take part in the next set of fixtures with their respective teams," the club announced.

Kadewere's name was not among those who have been released.

The forward featured in his team's league match against Olympique Marseille, which ended in a 1-1 draw, on Sunday night.

He thought he had pushed his club into a first-half lead, when he pushed the ball home, just before the break.

A shot by Toko Ekambi was tipped onto the woodwork by the Marseille goalkeeper and Kadewere converted the rebound but, after a long VAR check, the goal was disallowed.

"It was a very special 100th Olympico in the league," the club said. "While this big match is usually sold out between two teams sitting at the top of the table, this clash between OL and OM was contested in a completely different atmosphere - that of being played (almost) behind closed doors with two opponents in need of points.

"It was still a show, thanks in large part to a seductive performance by Lyon.

"Still, it was OM that opened the scoring against the run of play and on their first attack. Conceding this opening goal, in no way, reduced the determination of Dubois and his teammates, the right back having been named captain on the day.

"The character of the match did not change after the break and the white waves continued to surge towards (goalkeeper Steve) Mandanda's goals.

"Only a little more precision, in the final touches on the edge of the box, was lacking against a Marseille team who did not offer much and relied instead on the prowess of their goalkeeper.

"The clock was ticking and with a quarter of an hour to go, OL still couldn't find the opening against a defense that sat deep in their box."

Kadewere was replaced in the 77th minute, as the hosts searched for a winner, with Moussa Dembele coming in.

Here are the Lyon players and the countries they are scheduled to represent during this international break:

Wednesday, October 7

20:45 - Portugal vs. Spain (Lopes)/Friendly

20:45 - Netherlands vs. Mexico (Memphis)/Friendly

21:10 - France vs. Ukraine (Dubois, Aouar)/Friendly

Thursday, October 8

16:00 - Togo vs. Lybia (Barcola)/Friendly

18:00 - France U19 vs. Germany (Cherki)/Friendly

20:45 - Belgium vs. Ivory Coast (Denayer vs. Cornet, Diomande)/Friendly

21:00 - France U-21 vs. Liechtenstein (Bard, Caqueret)/Euro 2021 Qualifying

Friday, October 9

13:00 - Cameroon vs. Japan (Toko Ekambi)/Friendly

16:00 - Netherlands vs. France U18 (Gusto)/Friendly

Saturday, October 10

2:30 - Brazil vs. Bolivia (Guimaraes)/2022 World Cup Qualifying

Sunday, October 11

16:00 - Netherlands vs. France U18 (Gusto)/Friendly . 18:00 - Bosnia vs. Netherlands (Memphis)/Nations League

19:00 - England vs. Belgium (Denayer)/Nations League

20:45 - France vs. Portugal (Aouar, Dubois vs. Lopes)/Nations League

Monday, October 12

16:00 - Togo vs. Sudan (Barcola)/Friendly

18:00 - France U19 vs. Germany (Cherki)/Friendly

21:00 - France U-21 vs. Slovakia (Bard, Caqueret)/Euro 2021 Qualifying

Tuesday, October 13

16:45 - Japan vs. Cote'd'Ivoire (Cornet, Diomande)/Friendly

Wednesday, October 14

2:00 - Peru vs. Brazil (Guimaraes)/2022 World Cup Qualifying

20:45 - Croatia vs. France (Aouar, Dubois)/Nations League

20:45 - Portugal vs. Sweden (Lopes)/Nations League

20:45 - Iceland vs. Belgium (Denayer)/Nations League