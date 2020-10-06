Botswana: Violent Sexual Offenders to Face Stiffer Punishment

Gavel.
5 October 2020
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Thuso Kgakatsi

Kanye — Violent sexual offenders will face more time behind bars once the Sexual Offenders Bill becomes law, says Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Dr Lemogang Kwape.

He was responding to Letlhakane East residents' complaints that even though they lived in fear due to escalating sexual crime incidents, offenders always got lenient sentences.

Dr Kwape, who is the area MP, concurred with residents that there was need to impose strict long term sentences on sexual offenders.

He informed them that the bill, which provides for stiffer sentences as well as the registering and public listing of those convicted of sexual offences, would be tabled in the November sitting of Parliament.

With regard to water challenges in Lotlhakane East, Dr Kwape said the situation was worsened by some people who obtained water from public taps for selling purposes.

He warned the culprits that they would be brought to book.

On another issue, residents heard that the village had been allocated a new cemetery plot .

The Kanye Administrative Authority should avail funds for fencing, building of ablution blocks and grading of access road, he said

On yet another issue, Dr Kwape said illegal river sand mining remained a major challenge in the village.

He advised that whistle-blowers be employed to combat the crime.

About COVID-19, Minister Kwape called on residents to pray against the pandemic, stay home, regularly wash or sanitise their hands and always wear face masks, especially in public.

Meanwhile, Dr Kwape has advised young people to take advantage of the Youth Development Fund.

He also urged parents to encourage children to take their studies seriously.

In her welcome remarks, Kgosi Sekeinyana Ntshekisang pleaded with the minister to assist with facilitation of development of the newly allocated cemetery plot.

She also decried water shortage in the village saying it compromised adherence to COVID-19 health protocols.

Other complaints were about inadequate number of police officers and development stagnation attributed partly to slow land allocation process.

