Cameroon: Mahatma Gandhi's 150th Birth Day Celebrated

5 October 2020
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

During the emblematic event the Indian High Commissioner hailed the cordial relations between the two countries.

The 150th Anniversary of Mahatma Karamchand Gandhi has been celebrated in Yaounde. The event took place on Friday, October 2, 2020 at the Residence of the India High Commissioner to Cameroon, H.E Shri Rakesh Malhotra, in the presence of two members of Government. Minette Libom Likeng, Minister of Post and Telecommunication and Felix Mbayu, Minister Delegate to the Minister of External Relations in charge of Cooperation with the Commonwealth.

Speaking during the colorful ceremony, H. E, Shri Rakesh lauded the good relations existing between the two countries since independence. He said the government of Cameroon just like that of India have always paid great attention to the historic bilateral relations by holding high level visits and joining in the celebration of the birth of the father of India. He added that Mahatma Gandhi whose 150th Birth Day is being celebrated every October 2 was the most prominent and popular leader of India Independence struggle. Gandhi the peaceful iconic leader considered non-violence to be a philosophy, a principle and an experience based on which it is possible to build a better society.

On the heels of the India High Commissioner was the Minister of Post and Telecommunication, Minette Libom Likeng, who after saluting the great achievements of the father of India Mahatma Gandhi, re-echoed Cameroon's willingness and readiness to enhance the fruitful relations existing between the two countries. She said after the issuing in 1968 of a postal stamp carrying the image of Mahatma Gandhi, the Government of Cameroon thanks to its great leader H.E Paul Biya will in the days ahead issue six more stamps ranging from FCFA 150 to 500.

Another government official who mounted the rostrum was Felix Mbayu, Minister Delegate to the Minister of External Relations in charge of Cooperation with the Commonwealth, who emphasized the need for a win-win relations between the two countries and the soon opening of the Cameroon Embassy in New Delhli. The colorful event was also marked by the unveiling of three samples of Cameroon postal stamps, recitation of poems and a playback of Indian music.

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

Copyright © 2020 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

