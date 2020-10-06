Cameroon: North West - Bamenda II Scholarships, Free Transportation to Enhance Education

5 October 2020
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Learning and teaching process in 2020/2021 in. the Bamenda II council area enhanced with encouraging offers for pupils and students who enroll.

The 2020/2021 academic year is on course with the Bamenda II council, showcasing huge offers to encourage and promote pupils and students thirsty for education. Ahead of the official reopening for the academic year; Bamenda II council Mayor; Chenwi Peter delivered didactic materials to thousands of pupils and students. Each child that featured at the event on September 3, 2020 took home; ledgers, exercise books, erasers, pens, pencils, hand sanitizers, tooth paste, face masks etc. while school administrators were served wash hand buckets and other anti Covid-19 gadgets. The event revealed the preparedness of the Sub Divisional Council to feature 80 percent of the 2021 budget for the course of education. Away from that; and on -the -spot; Mayor Chenwi Peter offered CFA 100,000 as encouragement to some two visually impaired students and special school gadgets to many other physically disabled,

He announced scholarships for virtually all successful candidates of the 2020 session of the end of course, GCE examination. It was a rare moment when the Mayor equally announced that some 10 special taxi cabs will soon be on the streets of Bamenda to help matters for the movement of children to and back from schools in the face of challenges, blamed on the prohibition of motorcycles from some streets of the city. It was a day for those, thirsty for education with the Mayor encouraging children to rush for opportunities with the council prepared to support school fees for the needy. From the look of things, the council has made the drive for effective teaching and learning a priority in the area where the socio-political and security crisis has considerably slowed education activities for some four years. It is against this backdrop that the Bamenda II council is turning full circle, and encouraging parents, quarter heads, religious leaders to lead the campaign for effective teaching and learning in 2020/2021.

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Cameroon Tribune

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Race for WTO Top Spot Likely to Be Mohamed vs Okonjo-Iweala
Singers Vie for Top Ten Spots at South African Idols

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.