Cameroon: North West - Bamenda II Scholarships, Free Transportation to Enhance Education

Learning and teaching process in 2020/2021 in. the Bamenda II council area enhanced with encouraging offers for pupils and students who enroll.

The 2020/2021 academic year is on course with the Bamenda II council, showcasing huge offers to encourage and promote pupils and students thirsty for education. Ahead of the official reopening for the academic year; Bamenda II council Mayor; Chenwi Peter delivered didactic materials to thousands of pupils and students. Each child that featured at the event on September 3, 2020 took home; ledgers, exercise books, erasers, pens, pencils, hand sanitizers, tooth paste, face masks etc. while school administrators were served wash hand buckets and other anti Covid-19 gadgets. The event revealed the preparedness of the Sub Divisional Council to feature 80 percent of the 2021 budget for the course of education. Away from that; and on -the -spot; Mayor Chenwi Peter offered CFA 100,000 as encouragement to some two visually impaired students and special school gadgets to many other physically disabled,

He announced scholarships for virtually all successful candidates of the 2020 session of the end of course, GCE examination. It was a rare moment when the Mayor equally announced that some 10 special taxi cabs will soon be on the streets of Bamenda to help matters for the movement of children to and back from schools in the face of challenges, blamed on the prohibition of motorcycles from some streets of the city. It was a day for those, thirsty for education with the Mayor encouraging children to rush for opportunities with the council prepared to support school fees for the needy. From the look of things, the council has made the drive for effective teaching and learning a priority in the area where the socio-political and security crisis has considerably slowed education activities for some four years. It is against this backdrop that the Bamenda II council is turning full circle, and encouraging parents, quarter heads, religious leaders to lead the campaign for effective teaching and learning in 2020/2021.