Cameroon: Buea Moslem Community Assists 200 IDPs Learners

Across nursery, primary, secondary schools to the University, they were all offered didactic materials to enable them begin school today.

The Moslem Community in Buea has ensured that 200 internally displaced pupils and students living in Buea effectively begin classes today, October 5, 2020. On Saturday October 3, 2020 at the premises of the Buea Islamic Private Anglo Arabic Nursery and Primary School in Buea Town, they were handed didactic materials. The materials comprised of exercise books, pens, pencils, sharpeners, rulers, calculators, ream of papers etc. The beneficiaries were drawn from nursery, primary, secondary and University level. They were Moslems and non-Moslems.

The Chief Imam of the Buea Islamic Central Mosque Complex, His Eminence, Alhadji Mohammed Aboubakar while handing the items to the recipients said that they organised the back to school campaign to create awareness that there is need for children to be educated. He regretted that children have been out of classrooms for four years. That the arts of stopping school is destroying communities. He appealed to the State to ensure security as the back to school calls are even louder this time around. The cleric called on the learners to use the didactic materials judiciously as it is for their own advantage.

Cheick Wirgo Yakubu Wirsiy, one of the donors, said they were very happy to have received a call from the Chief Imam to see that internally displaced children in their community are supported to go back to school. That if the Anglophones have a problem then it will not be solved with illiteracy but with knowledge. So children should be allowed to go to school. "If the children are going to school we need to give them learning aids and encourage them. We are hoping that when things stabilise we might support them in paying fees," he explained.

Muhammad Awal, one of the beneficiaries was very pleased with the package of didactic materials he received. He saluted the Moslem Community for encouragement given to them after staying out of school for four years. Bisharatu Beriyuy thanked the Moslem community for preparing them to begin school today.