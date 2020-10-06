Cameroon: Analysis - Battle Promises to Be Tough

The first-ever election of Regional Councillors in Cameroon coming up on December 6, 2020 will be a veritable survival of the fittest in some constituencies, taking into account the keen interest proven through the lists of accepted candidates the Elector

The real battle in the December 6, 2020 poll is evident at the level of the category of representatives of traditional rulers. Considering that this is the first time they are going in for an election in the country to be elected by their peers, no traditional ruler wants to be left out in some constituencies. The number of seats for the traditional rulers per constituency which is the division have been well detailed out by the decree of the Head of State, President Paul Biya. The electoral college and those qualified to be head lists and be eligible have also been indicated by the Electoral Code.

Keen political observers and the entire country now have attention focused on constituencies where there are a plethora of lists of representatives of traditional rulers already accepted by the Electoral Board of ELECAM. In the Centre Region, for instance, there are seven lists in Nyong and Kelle Division with two seats, five lists in Mefou and Afamba Division with two seats and five lists in Nyong and Mfoumou Division with two seats. The other constituencies still in the Centre Region where competition will be tough are Nyong and So'o with four lists that will be competing for two seats, four lists in the Upper Sanaga Division with two seats and four lists in the Mbam and Inoubou Division with two seats. In the Far North Region, the Logone and Chari constituency with four seats also have four lists, the Sanaga -Maritime constituency in the Littoral Region has four lists that will be competing for four seats. In the Mvila constituency in the South Region, three lists will be competing for five seats.

As for the delegates of divisions who will be elected by municipal councillors, the competition promises fireworks in some constituencies. Information from ELECAM indicates that as at moment, 14 political parties will run for the position of councillors in the 58 divisions of the country. The ruling Cameroon People's Democratic Movement (CPDM) will take part in the election in all the 58 Divisions, the National Union for Democracy and Progress (NUDP) comes second preparing to run in 11 constituencies, Cameroon Party for National Reconciliation (PCRN) in seven constituencies. Despite the number of political parties whose lists have already been accepted by ELECAM, the real battle to decide which of the lists is voted will be incumbent on the members of the electoral college who are municipal councillors.

The Electoral Board of ELECAM also rejected some lists of delegates of divisions and representatives of traditional rulers. It is only after the pre-electoral petitions must have been ruled on that the definitive actors in the battle for seats in the Regional Councils and the nature of the battle would become clearer.