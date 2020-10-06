Gambia: President Lays Foundation Stone for 24KM Kerr Ayib/Trans-Gambia Road

5 October 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Isatou Kanyi

President Adama Barrow on Thursday October 1st 2020, laid the foundation stone for a 24 kilometer stretch of bituminized road from the Trans-gambia crossing point, to the Gambia/Senegalese border village of Poste Kerr Ayib.

The contract was said to have been signed on the 15th of September 2020 with ARESKI Company for an amount of nine million, seven hundred and fifty one thousand, and nine hundred and seventy three Euros, for a contract period of eighteen months.

The project is said to be funded by Africa Development Bank (AFDB).

President Barrow said the construction of this trans-gambia corridor will strengthen and facilitate road linkage towards the Senegalese side of the border.

"The objective of this project is to facilitate overland traffic flow between the northern and southern part of the Gambia and Senegal," he said; adding the 68.5 million dalasi project is to carry out road safety for face two of the initial project.

The president encouraged residents of the area to support the project, and further made a declaration of D250 million worth of assistance in rice to be distributed amongst Gambians in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

