Malawi: DPP Deputy Spokesperson Taulo Quits - Mpinganjira Says 'Rebels' Should Not Use Party Emblems

6 October 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Green Muheya

As squabbles continue to rock main opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), its deputy national publicity secretary Chris Taulo has resigned from his position and also withdrawn his membership from the party.

In a letter dated October 4 2020 to the party's secretary general, Taulo, said his resignation is with immediate effect.

Taulo has confirmed to Nyasa Times the authenticity of the letter.

He said the decision to quit the party "has not been easy considering that DPP is and had been my dream party ever since.

"But as a young politician full of modern political ambition, I have realised that the current environment in our party is not conducive."

DPP leader and the country's immediate past president Peter Mutharika is at loggerheads with some party members who want him to step down from leading the former ruling party ousted from power in the June 23 court sanctioned presidential elections.

However, speaking to journalist at his private retirement home in Mangochi christened as 'Nyekhwe Palace,' on Friday, Mutharika said: "I am not clinging to the position of party president but I want a proper transition. No one should just highjack the party.

"The party has instituted the functional review committee which will conduct research on why the party performed poorly [in June 23 fresh presidential election] and make other findings. They will deliver the report to me by October 31."

DPP spokesperson Brown Mpinganjira has since called on party "rebels" in the Kondwani Nankhumwa camp not to use DPP emblems or convene any meeting in the name of the party.

He said the party politburo and its legislators have picked Francis Kasaila to be Leader of Opposition in Parliament replacing Nankhumwa.

In the party, Nankhumwa has since been replaced by Joseph Mwanamvekha as vice-president for the South.

While Gresdler Jeffrey has been replaced by Samuel Tembenu as Secretary General.

