Malawi: Mary Chilima Appointed Ambassador Against Girls' Online Harassment - Plan Malawi

6 October 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Judith Moyo

Second Lady Mary Chilima, wife to vice-president Saulos Chilima has been unveiled by Plan International Malawi as the ambassador against online harassment against girls and young women.

Madam Chilima who has since said there need to sensitive, especially young men, about respectful, appropriate communication online.

"I am on social media and I have also been bullied. Even as an adult you will get shaken by cyberbullying and harassment," she said.

Plan International Malawi country director Phoebe Kasoga said while online platforms had given voice to millions of young people, it was also where the worst of humanity has manifested.

Communication and campaign manager for Plan International Malawi, Rodgers Siula, said a recent survey has revealed shocking accounts of escalating online violence against girls and women, with respondents exposed to explicit messages, pornographic photos, cyberstalking and other forms of internet abuse.

Attacks are most common on Facebook, followed by Instagram and WhatsApp, according to the Plan International landmark survey.

The charity, which focuses on equality for girls, surveyed 14,071 teenagers and young woman aged 15-25 across 22 countries, including Australia, Canada, Brazil, Benin, Japan, Zambia and the US between 1 April and 5 May.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Race for WTO Top Spot Likely to Be Mohamed vs Okonjo-Iweala
Singers Vie for Top Ten Spots at South African Idols

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.