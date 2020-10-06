Malawi: Mary Chilima Appointed Ambassador Against Girls' Online Harassment - Plan Malawi

Second Lady Mary Chilima, wife to vice-president Saulos Chilima has been unveiled by Plan International Malawi as the ambassador against online harassment against girls and young women.

Madam Chilima who has since said there need to sensitive, especially young men, about respectful, appropriate communication online.

"I am on social media and I have also been bullied. Even as an adult you will get shaken by cyberbullying and harassment," she said.

Plan International Malawi country director Phoebe Kasoga said while online platforms had given voice to millions of young people, it was also where the worst of humanity has manifested.

Communication and campaign manager for Plan International Malawi, Rodgers Siula, said a recent survey has revealed shocking accounts of escalating online violence against girls and women, with respondents exposed to explicit messages, pornographic photos, cyberstalking and other forms of internet abuse.

Attacks are most common on Facebook, followed by Instagram and WhatsApp, according to the Plan International landmark survey.

The charity, which focuses on equality for girls, surveyed 14,071 teenagers and young woman aged 15-25 across 22 countries, including Australia, Canada, Brazil, Benin, Japan, Zambia and the US between 1 April and 5 May.