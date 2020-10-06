Sudan: Hamdouk Receives Written Message From Egyptian Prime Minister

5 October 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Prime Minister, Dr. Abdalla Hamdouk, Sunday received a written message from the Egyptian Prime Minister, Dr. Mustafa Madbouly, dealing with the bilateral relations between Sudan and Egypt.

The message was handed to Dr. Hamdouk by the Ambassador of Egypt to Sudan, Hussam Eissa.

The ambassador said that he discussed with the Prime Minister the cooperation between the two countries and ways of boosting the bilateral relations in the fields of industry, education, roads and bridges.

He explained that the meeting dealt with the implementing of the joint projects and programs that were agreed upon during the recent visit of the Egyptian Prime Minister to Sudan in the fields of health, education, transport, trade, and agriculture, as well as all the projects under implementation for the benefit of the peoples of the Nile Valley.

