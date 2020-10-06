Sudan: Hamdouk Receives U.S. Envoy

Khartoum — Prime Minister, Dr, Abdalla Hamdouk, has praised the role of the United States and the Troika in supporting the peace process in Sudan, appreciating the large regional and international participation in the celebration held lately in Juba, the capital of South Sudan State, to mark the final signing of Sudan peace agreement.

This came when he received at his office Monday the US envoy to Sudan, Donald Booth.

The American envoy congratulated the Prime Minister on the signing the peace agreement, stressing the keenness of the United States and the Troika to see completion of the peace process with the Sudan People's Liberation Movement - North - led by Abdul-Aziz Al-Hillu, and the Sudan Liberation Army Movement led by Abdul-Wahid Mohamed Nour, asserting the United State's support the transitional government in implementing the peace agreement on the ground and to guarantee its sustainability.

The meeting discussed the bilateral relations between the United States and Sudan and the efforts to strengthen them, as well as the ongoing efforts to remove Sudan from the American list of countries sponsoring terrorism.

The Prime Minister affirmed the government's commitment to work jointly with the armed struggle movements to implement the clauses of the peace agreement, pointing to the aspiration of Sudan government and people to remove the name of Sudan from the list of states sponsoring terrorism in order to help the country integrate in the international economic system.