Somalia: SNA Liberate Strategic Area Arrest Eight Al-Shabaab Militants in Lower Shabelle Region

Somali National Army (SNA) has liberated a strategic village in lower Shabelle region from Alshabab militants on Monday.

According to a military official who spoke to the military-owned radio the fighting lasted for several hours before the militants vanished to the thickets leading to the liberation of Basra village which is 14 kilometres west of Bal'ad.

The military also the troops managed to arrest eight Alshabab militants during the operation.

"The military engaged the militants for some time before empowering them and also arrested eight Alshabab militants," said the military.

The soldier did not mention the number of casualties on both sides.

The Somali military and the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) have the past months intensified operations against Al-Shabab militants who are fighting in Somalia over a decade.

Al-Shabab group which controls large swathes of rural southern and southern Somalia is linked to Al-Qaeda is fighting to topple the central government and establish Sharia law understood in their own interpretation.

The group was driven away from Mogadishu in 2011 but they still conduct attacks and suicide bombings in the capital and elsewhere targeting government officials, AMISOM, NGO workers and civilians.