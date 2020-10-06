Liberia: Prof. Tarpeh Takes Over EPA

... Promises to Allow the Technicians Do Their Work

Professor Wilson K. Tarpeh Monday October 5, 2020 resumed work at the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) as its new Executive Director.

The former Minister of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) was on Thursday October 1, 2020 appointed by President George Manneh Weah to head the EPA after serving the ministry for almost three years.

The new EPA boss was on Monday October 5, 2020 taken on a guarded tour at the agency.

Addressing reporters after meeting with staff, Professor Tarpeh said he was so impressed with what he has seen so far as new boss of the entity.

Acceding to him, he is taking over the agency as certified public financial expert and with high level of strategic management skills which he said will transform the entity with the support of staff for the good of all.

He said they will lobby to attract donors, improve the wages of staff and build on what his predecessors started.

Professor Tarpeh said he will ensure accountability and transparency which will help build donors' confidence as it has been.

The new EPA boss also said he is taking over staff with too much potentials and specialization which he said will help boost the workings of the agency.

Speaking on his new appointment by President George Weah, Professor Tarpeh said he doesn't see his new role as demotion, but a call to duty as a professional public servant contrary to public insinuations that he has been demotion.

He said the agency has lots of potentials and lots of works to do in the interest of the Liberian people and will work to achieve the objectives of the agency.

Professor Wilson K. Tarpeh on Monday, October 5, 2020 officially took over the affairs of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), days after his appointment as Executive Director of the agency by President George M. Weah.

Speaking at a senior management meeting following a brief turning over ceremony, Prof. Tarpeh assured that technicians and scientists working at the EPA would be allowed to discharge their duties without interference.

Prof. Tarpeh said although he has a background in finance, he is of the conviction that technical entitieslike the EPA are easy to manage if you allow the technicians do their work.

He promised to use his over 35 years of experience both in the public and private sector to enhance the operation of the EPA.

Prof. Tarpeh, a former Minister of Finance and Commerce asked employees of the EPA to be committed and dedicated to their jobs.

"Let's work as a team. Forget politics. Leave the politics with me," he told the employees.

Prof. Tarpeh cautioned the employees against disrespecting each other and requested employees who have issues to contact him first before seeking outside help.

He warned against gossip and said anyone coming to him with gossip will have to provide evidence because "it destroys institution".

"Gossip is wrong. It's dangerous and people who promote it lackself-confidence," Prof. Tarpeh said.

Prof. Tarpeh lauded Deputy Executive Director Randall M. Dobayou for managing the affairs of the entity and promised to improve the welfare of staff.

Prior to Prof. Tarpeh's statement, Mr. Dobayou welcome the entity's new boss and thanked staff of EPA who worked with him to ensure the smooth running of the entity while the president was looking for a new executive director.

He admonished staff against engaging in politics and said they don't have authority over who become head of the EPA.

Mr. Dobayou lauded President Weah for the confidence reposed in him to act as executive director of the EPA.

He promised to work with Prof. Tarpeh for the smooth running of the EPA and recalled that he and professor have come a long way.

