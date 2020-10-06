Malawi: Chakwera Visits Mozambique, Next Stop Tanzania On Wednesday

6 October 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

President Lazarus Chakwera is going to Tete, Mozambique for a day-return state visit where he is expected to hold discussions with the Mozambican leader Filipe Nyusi.

This is his third state visit after Zambia and Zimbabwe.

The President, just like during his trips to Zambia and Zimbabwe, has not disclosed the agenda of his meeting in Mozambique.

According to Principal Secretary to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Corporation Lucky Sikwese, the Malawi leader will also appreciate Cabora Bassa Hydro Power Dam which Malawi is likely to connect electricity under the Malawi and Mozambique Power interconnection project.

Speaking at Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) Tuesday morning before departure, Chakwera said Mozambique is strategic to Malawi's trade hence it is important to hold discussions with the country.

Chakwera, according to earlier communication, is expected to leave the country again this Wednesday for Tanzania.

The President is using a chartered Malawian Airlines flight - the same he used on his visit to Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Meanwhile, Chakwera has said it is not wrong to have chiefs on presidential entourage to international meetings, saying traditional leaders qualify for such trips and have necessary qualifications to add value to government business.

Chakwera was responding to questions on whether he would depart from tradition to have chiefs as part of his international trips.

Former president Peter Mutharika had been criticised for large entourages, which included chiefs, for international trips.

"Some chiefs were working in their area of expertise but had to quit jobs over demands from their local village to get coronation as chief.

"It is vital to tap on their expertise," said Chakwera.

The President, however, said he will desist from wastage and political appeasement using the public purse.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

