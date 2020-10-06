Kenya: Top Kenyan FIFA Referees Fail Fitness Test

Five Kenyan Fifa referees failed the Physical Endurance Test (PET) conducted by Football Kenya Federation (FKF) in Nakuru last week.

The biggest casualties are Narok-based Israel Mpaima, Davies Omweno from Nakuru, and Andrew Juma who is based in Nairobi. Agneta Itubo also failed the test while Caroline Wanjala did not attend.

Kenyan Premier League (KPL) level referees who failed the test are Badir Yassin, Dan Ogosi, Hassan Ahmed, Isaac Memusi, Calvince Otieno, and Samuel Mwaura. For the ladies, Judith Muhonja, Francina Khamasi, Winnie Were, Jackline Barongo, and Elizabeth Muturi also did not meet the set physical requirements.

FKF Head of Referees Sylvester Kirwa says the referees will be tested again after six weeks.

"They have been inactive for a while and I think that played a big role in their failure. The Covid-19 pandemic has affected them too psychologically and financially and most of them really struggled to complete all the required physical tests," Kirwa told Nation Sport.

Those who retained their badges are Peter Waweru who is a Fifa referee while assistant referees, Tony Kidiya (Vihiga), Oliver Odhiambo (Naivasha), Stephen Yiembe (Nakuru), and Samuel Kuria( Nairobi).

Fifa female referees who retained their badges are MaryAnn Njoroge (Kiambu), Jane Cherono (Eldama Ravine), and Caroline Kiles (Nakuru).

The PET for the 2020/21 season is being supervised by Fifa/ FKF Instructors Stephen Oduory, Caleb Amwayi, Margret Omondi, and Referee's Manager Silvester Kirwa.

National Super League (NSL) referees were to be tested on Monday evening with the exercise set to conclude on Tuesday with Division One officials.