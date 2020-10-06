Tanzania Sees Surge in International Tourists

TANZANIA experiences an increase in the number of international tourists from June 2020 compared to last April and May.

Statistics show that in July this year, Ngorongoro Conservation Area (NCA) received 1,972 tourists, an increase of 89.8 per cent compared to 202 tourists received in April.

The data was given by Minister for Natural Resources and Tourism, Dr Hamisi Kigwangalla, yesterday, when he was informing the media reporters about the state of Tanzania's tourism sector during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"On the other hand, Tanzania national parks received 3,666 visitors, an increase of 85.9 per cent compared to 517 tourists in April this year," said Dr Kigwangalla.

He further said that in 2019 the country received 1, 527,230 million visitors and generated over $2.6bn, which was more than 25 per cent of the total exports' earnings.

The sector also supports nearly 1.6 million direct and indirect jobs.

According to him, in the attempt to rescue the tourism sector, which is among the hardest hit sectors of the economy, the government in collaboration with stakeholders took workable measures to develop the National Standard Operating Procedures for the Management of Covid-19 in the Tourism Business Operations (SOPs).

The SOPs provide guidelines on health and safety issues to be observed by all operators in the tourism supply chain to prevent the spread of the pandemic in their areas.

"In collaboration with the Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism has put in place mechanisms to ensure tourists are free from Covid-19," said Dr Kigwangalla, adding that:

"The two have been also encouraging tourism entities to ensure they appoint and adequately train Covid-19 liaison officers who are points of contact with the Ministry of Health and that awareness to stakeholders on the implementation of the SOPs is going on."

"We have ensured that most visited tourist destinations have been equipped with emergency facilities such as designated health facilities at Serengeti, Kilimanjaro and Tarangire National Parks and Ngorongoro Crater," insisted the minister, adding that:

"In view of the efforts and the current Covid-19 situation in the country, Tanzania opened its sky and borders to the world and welcomes all visitors to visit tourist attractions while adhering to health regulations to prevent the spread of the pandemic."

The minister noted that international flights such as Ethiopian, Turkish and Emirates Airlines, Oman, Swiss and Rwanda Airs, Qatar and Kenya Airways as well as Royal Dutch (KLM) and Fly Dubai had resumed flights to Tanzania.