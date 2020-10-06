South Africa: Have Your Say On SAPS Amendment Bill

5 October 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Police Secretariat has invited the public to comment on the South African Police Service Amendment Bill following Cabinet approval and gazette publishing last week.

In a statement, the Secretariat said the draft Bill aims to amend the South African Police Service Act, 1995 (Act No. 68 of 1995) and establish a legal framework for policing aligned to the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa.

The draft also lays down principles in the 2030 National Development Plan to align the Act with the 2016 White Papers on Policing and on Safety and Security, as well as the Community Policing Policy and the Policy on a Single Police Service, in order to contribute to the effective and efficient combating of crime.

"The Constitutional Court judgment in the matter of the Helen Suzman Foundation v the President and Others and Glenister v the President and Others, found certain sections of the South African Police Service Act, 1995, unconstitutional and in the Mlungwana judgment, found provisions of the Regulation of Gatherings Act, 1993 (Act No. 205 of 1993) unconstitutional. The deletion of these sections and amendments to the last-mentioned Act are proposed to address the concerns raised by the Mlungwana judgment," reads the statement.

The Bill provides for the establishment of the Intelligence Division of the Police Service in terms of the South African Police Service Act, 1995.

The Bill also provides for integrity testing of recruits to the Service, as well as lifestyle audits in respect of members of the Service and conflict of interest. The penalty for certain crimes relating to the abuse of police equipment is increased through the Bill.

The Civilian Secretariat for the Police Service Act, 2011 (Act No. 2 of 2011), and the White Paper on Policing necessitated the transfer of the provisions relating to community policing from the South African Police Service Act, 1995, to the Civilian Secretariat for Police Service Act, 2011.

All interested persons and organisations are invited to submit written comments on the draft Bill no later than 14 November 2020 by -

(i) e-mail to: comments.bill@csp.gov.za

(ii) posting comments to:

Secretary for Police Service, for attention of Dr. PC Jacobs at:

Civilian Secretariat for Police Service

Private Bag X922,

Pretoria

0001

(iii) hand delivery at the Civilian Secretariat for Police Service at Van Erkom Building, Van Erkom Arcade, 7th Floor, 217 Pretorius Street, Pretoria.

Kindly provide the name, postal and e-mail address, telephone and fax number of the person or organisation submitting the comments.

Enquiries regarding access to a copy of the draft Bill may be made to Lornah Legomo at telephone no. (012) 393 4658 or by email lornah.legomo@csp.gov.za.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Race for WTO Top Spot Likely to Be Mohamed vs Okonjo-Iweala
Singers Vie for Top Ten Spots at South African Idols

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.