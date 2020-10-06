Gambia: PPP Appoints New Interim Leader

Kebba Jallow, a former Mayor of the Kanifing Municipal Council (KMC), has been appointed interim leader of the People's Progressive Party (PPP).

The National Executive Committee of the PPP in its extraordinary meeting on Sunday 4th October 2020, unanimously nominated Kebba Jallow as interim Party Leader and Secretary-General until the party holds its next congress. Jallow's appointment came in the wake of the appointment of Papa Njie as an Ambassador of the Gambia to Nigeria, by President Adama Barrow.

According to the Party's press release, the Party's National Executive Committee convened the extraordinary meeting to inform her executive members about the appointment of Papa Njie as Gambian Ambassador to Nigeria by the President of the Republic of the Gambia, which appointment they supported as a national duty to serve the nation, irrespective of political affiliation. Below is the continuation of the Press Release:

"It is with dedication and hard work when Mr. Njie took the party at a difficult time and had since moved the party tremendously to attract a large number of youth and women who saw the it as the future for Gambian democracy and development. Mr. Njie abundantly makes it very clear that he will ever continue to support the PPP and will always be in consultation with the executive's members of the Party."

"President Adama Barrow has enormous trust and confidence in Mr. Njie through his work with the PPP and entrusts him with this vital role as the representative of Government and people of the Gambia, to the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the PPP does not doubt that Mr. Njie will diligently serve his country well."

"In a similar vein, the PPP's National Executive Committee in its extraordinary meeting on Sunday 4th October 2020, unanimously nominated Kebba Jallow as interim Party Leader and Secretary-General until the party holds its next congress. Mr. Jallow was the first Mayor of KMC and served as National Coordinator for the PPP Youth Wing from 1992 to 1994. He will continue to work with the existing structures of the party throughout the Gambia and abroad. The party hopes and wishes that all her supporters will give Jallow all the necessary support to move the party forward."

"The PPP is growing very fast and has recently attracted significant numbers of young people who believe in the principles and values of the party. PPP is open and we welcome everyone to join this great party."