Gambia: PPP Appoints New Interim Leader

5 October 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Nelson Manneh

Kebba Jallow, a former Mayor of the Kanifing Municipal Council (KMC), has been appointed interim leader of the People's Progressive Party (PPP).

The National Executive Committee of the PPP in its extraordinary meeting on Sunday 4th October 2020, unanimously nominated Kebba Jallow as interim Party Leader and Secretary-General until the party holds its next congress. Jallow's appointment came in the wake of the appointment of Papa Njie as an Ambassador of the Gambia to Nigeria, by President Adama Barrow.

According to the Party's press release, the Party's National Executive Committee convened the extraordinary meeting to inform her executive members about the appointment of Papa Njie as Gambian Ambassador to Nigeria by the President of the Republic of the Gambia, which appointment they supported as a national duty to serve the nation, irrespective of political affiliation. Below is the continuation of the Press Release:

"It is with dedication and hard work when Mr. Njie took the party at a difficult time and had since moved the party tremendously to attract a large number of youth and women who saw the it as the future for Gambian democracy and development. Mr. Njie abundantly makes it very clear that he will ever continue to support the PPP and will always be in consultation with the executive's members of the Party."

"President Adama Barrow has enormous trust and confidence in Mr. Njie through his work with the PPP and entrusts him with this vital role as the representative of Government and people of the Gambia, to the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the PPP does not doubt that Mr. Njie will diligently serve his country well."

"In a similar vein, the PPP's National Executive Committee in its extraordinary meeting on Sunday 4th October 2020, unanimously nominated Kebba Jallow as interim Party Leader and Secretary-General until the party holds its next congress. Mr. Jallow was the first Mayor of KMC and served as National Coordinator for the PPP Youth Wing from 1992 to 1994. He will continue to work with the existing structures of the party throughout the Gambia and abroad. The party hopes and wishes that all her supporters will give Jallow all the necessary support to move the party forward."

"The PPP is growing very fast and has recently attracted significant numbers of young people who believe in the principles and values of the party. PPP is open and we welcome everyone to join this great party."

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Amina Mohamed & Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Contend for Top WTO Post
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Africans with Mental Health Conditions Live in Chains - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.