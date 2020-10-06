Gambia Government Dismisses Rumour About 'Maggal'

Mankamang Kunda — Contrary to suggestions decidedly aimed at twisting the message of our previous statement on movement between The Gambia and Senegal, the Government of The Gambia has no intentions of barring people in The Gambia from attending the annual "Maggal" in Senegal.

This is a government that firmly believes in the principle of freedom of expression and association, including the right of individuals to associate and practice their religious beliefs without let or hindrance. This is also a government, that enjoys very cordial fraternal relations with Senegal, which it will always jealously guard.

By our previous statement, we had only sought to remind all Gambians, especially, those planning to travel to the "Maggal" that Covid-19 remains a global health threat and travellers across borders need to pay attention to the Covid-19 protocols as outlined by The World Health Organization and The Ministry of Health guidelines.

We wish the "Maggal" a resounding success as it has always been and seek their prayers for continuous peace and prosperity between the two nations.

All potential travellers outside of the country are urged to follow the due process required at all points and are encouraged to call the Toll-Free Number:1025 of the Ministry of Health for information regarding COVID-19.

Equally, all citizens and residents are hereby reminded that, "The Public Health Emergency Act (Dangerous Infectious Diseases) Protection Regulations, 2020" and the specific Regulations on border closures remain valid. As outlined in our press release of 5th August, 2020, any passenger destined to The Gambia shall be in possession of a valid certificate from points of departure indicating that he or she took a COVID-19 PCR test with a negative result within 72 hours of arrival.

Signed:

Ebrima G Sankareh

The Gambia Government Spokesperson