Gambia Records Four New Covid-19 Cases, No New Death

5 October 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Nelson Manneh

The Gambia has recorded four new positive cases of the deadly coronavirus, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in the country to three thousand, five hundred and ninety-four.

This represents a 3.5% positivity test rate with the median age of the new cases at 43.5 years. No new COVID-19 related death was recorded and no posthumous sample was tested.

This is the 161st national situation report since the confirmation of the first case of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Gambia on 16th March 2020.

The Gambia currently has forty-six people under quarantine and one thousand, two hundred and fifty-three active cases.

Modou Njai, the Director of Health Promotion and Education at the Ministry of Health said one hundred and thirteen new laboratory test results were received from the National Public Health Lab and no new COVID-19 patient was discharged. He said the bulk of the active cases are asymptomatic and as such, are self-isolating at home pending the manifestation of the symptoms of the disease.

