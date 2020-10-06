Gambia: IEC Registers New Political Party

5 October 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Ndey Sowe

The independent Electoral Commission (IEC) Monday confirmed the registration of National Unity Party' (NUP) headed by Ousman Jammeh as the newest party in The Gambia.

Independent Electoral Commission notified the general public that having met the requirements for registration under section 105 of the Elections Act 2009 (as amended), the new (party National Unity Party) was on 5th day of October 2020 duly registered as a bona fide party.

According to a press release signed by Alieu Momar Njie, the Chairman of the IEC, the party colours are Orange and White diagonally top left to right, White on top.

The release further indicates that the party's Secretariat is located at 32A Brusubi Phase ll, West Coast Region and a Tractor and Plant Stalks are its symbol and the party's motor is Unity is Strength.

The National Unity Party is among the parties registered by the Electoral Body this year 2020.

