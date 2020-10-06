South Africa: Xulu Appointed Sanac CEO

Deputy President and South African National Aids Council (SANAC) chairperson, David Mabuza, has welcomed the appointment of Dr Thembisile Xulu as the SANAC Chief Executive Officer.

Xulu's appointment follows the resignation of Dr Sandile Buthelezi, who left SANAC to serve as the Director-General of the National Department of Health.

Xulu is a medical doctor with direct and extensive experience in HIV and TB health matters, including 15 years spent at Right to Care (RTC) as manager of the HIV Expert Treatment Programme and Executive Director of the group, among others.

Mabuza has subsequently appointed Dr Namane Magau to fill the vacancy in the SANAC Board of Trustees. Magau has served in various executive and management roles both in the public and private sectors. These executive roles were in the Development Bank of Southern Africa, the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research, as well as the South African Broadcasting Corporation and the University Council of the former University of Durban-Westville.

"The work that lies ahead of us as SANAC is immense. We are faced with the triple pandemics of HIV, TB and Coronavirus, which require us to ensure that the strides we have made thus far are not reversed.

"We are confident that both these women bring the requisite expertise and an attitude of dedicated service to the roles. We have no doubt that their experiences will contribute immensely to the work of SANAC," said Mabuza.

Both appointments are set to strengthen the national response to TB, HIV and Aids.

SANAC was established by Cabinet to build consensus across government, civil society and business to drive an enhanced country response to HIV, TB and STIs. The Council is supported by a Board of Trustees to deepen coordination, improve monitoring and evaluation, and support government departments and civil society with the implementation of the National Strategic Plan for HIV, TB and STIs.