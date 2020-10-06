South Africa: Seven Arrested and Hijacked Vehicle and Parts Recovered

5 October 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Qhasa SAPS arrested seven male suspects aged between 23 and 39 years old and charged them for possession of suspected stolen vehicle after they were found in possession of a silver Polo that was reported as stolen at Magusheni.

The vehicle was taken from the owner at gunpoint on Thursday, 01 October at Magusheni around 19H00.

The recovery and arrest happened on Saturday, 03 October night and was the collaborative effort between Qhasa Rockville Police Forum and police.

Police followed on a trail of suspects and also recovered vehicle parts from a scrap yard pannelbeater located at Nkululekweni Township where the vehicle was found. The owner of the premises, a 39-year-old male of foreign origin was also arrested. The four suspects were arrested on 01 October while the remaining three were arrested today.

Around 07:58 this morning, three male suspects were arrested at Malanda Locality in Flagstaff in connection with the hijacked Polo vehicle.

Two firearms and ammunition were also recovered. They will be taken for a ballistic test to ascertain earlier use in the committing of crime.

The seven male suspects are expected to appear at Flagstaff Magistrate's court on 06 October facing charges of possession of stolen vehicle parts.

Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner Lt Gen Liziwe Ntshinga commended the members of the Rockville Police Forum and police for a fruitful collaboration. "This is the epitome of community policing at work, keep it going," she encouraged.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Race for WTO Top Spot Likely to Be Mohamed vs Okonjo-Iweala
Singers Vie for Top Ten Spots at South African Idols

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.