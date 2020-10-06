South Africa: Seven Arrested and Hijacked Vehicle and Parts Recovered

press release

Qhasa SAPS arrested seven male suspects aged between 23 and 39 years old and charged them for possession of suspected stolen vehicle after they were found in possession of a silver Polo that was reported as stolen at Magusheni.

The vehicle was taken from the owner at gunpoint on Thursday, 01 October at Magusheni around 19H00.

The recovery and arrest happened on Saturday, 03 October night and was the collaborative effort between Qhasa Rockville Police Forum and police.

Police followed on a trail of suspects and also recovered vehicle parts from a scrap yard pannelbeater located at Nkululekweni Township where the vehicle was found. The owner of the premises, a 39-year-old male of foreign origin was also arrested. The four suspects were arrested on 01 October while the remaining three were arrested today.

Around 07:58 this morning, three male suspects were arrested at Malanda Locality in Flagstaff in connection with the hijacked Polo vehicle.

Two firearms and ammunition were also recovered. They will be taken for a ballistic test to ascertain earlier use in the committing of crime.

The seven male suspects are expected to appear at Flagstaff Magistrate's court on 06 October facing charges of possession of stolen vehicle parts.

Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner Lt Gen Liziwe Ntshinga commended the members of the Rockville Police Forum and police for a fruitful collaboration. "This is the epitome of community policing at work, keep it going," she encouraged.