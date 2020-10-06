South Africa: Gauteng's Covid-19 Infrastructure Splurge - New Report On R1.2bn Spend Raises More Questions Than Answers

5 October 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Mark Heywood

The plot thickens over the Gauteng Provincial Government's health infrastructure programme, planned for a Covid-19 wave that has now passed, which is starting to look like a big white elephant. The worst part is that the buildings and ICU units that were supposed to be up and running when Covid-19 hit SA's most densely populated province, are still under construction.

This is Part One of Maverick Citizen investigation. Read the Part Two here:

Gauteng's Covid-19 infrastructure splurge: Where's Andy, the multimillion-rand floor man, and why was he paid so much?

The Gauteng government is facing increasing scrutiny over its health infrastructure spend. The pressure is such that Premier David Makhura is reported to be planning a press conference on Thursday 8 October at Chris Hani Baragwanath hospital to provide "a comprehensive update of all the infrastructure projects".

Over the weekend there were also media reports that the premier had asked the Special Investigating Unit to extend its Covid-19 investigation to infrastructure development.

Nonetheless, last week the MEC for Infrastructure Development, Tasneem Motara, was holding firm. In response to issues raised in an investigation by Maverick Citizen, she defended the building of 1,400 highly specialised intensive care unit (ICU) beds in...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

