Uganda: Former Government Driver Shot Dead for Siphoning Fuel From Road Construction Truck

6 October 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Francis Mugerwa

UPDF soldiers Monday shot dead a man accused of stealing fuel from road construction works trucks in Buliisa District.

The soldiers involved in the shooting were deployed to guard installations and equipment of Chongqing International Construction Corporation (CICO), a company that was contracted by the government to tarmac the Hoima-Biiso-Wanseko road.

The soldiers were conducting a routine operation along the road to ensure the construction equipment is secure when they encountered four suspected thieves who were allegedly siphoning fuel from the trucks, the UPDF Marine Brigade spokesperson Capt. Favorite Rugumayo has said.

The shooting reportedly occurred in Bukulima village, Biiso Sub County in Buliisa district where CICO had parked some of its road construction equipment and trucks.

"When the soldiers attempted to arrest them, three managed to run away but one Muhammad Mutazindwa attempted to grab a gun from a soldier. The other soldier who was on guard reacted quickly and shot Mutazindwa on the head," Mr Rugumayo said.

Detectives from Buliisa central police station visited the scene and recovered some exhibits which included and an identification card indicating that Mutazindwa once worked as a driver at Buliisa District Local Government.

"Police told us that they once arrested him with an assortment of government drugs," Mr Rugumayo said.

He said the suspects were reportedly using a Mitsubishi Sahara single cabin that has been recovered at the scene.

At the time he was shot, the suspect was reportedly found with four jerry cans of fuel estimated to be 80 liters.

