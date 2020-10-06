North Africa: Netflix to Premiere New Saudi Movie in Mena

Shams Alma'arif, new Saudi movie is now available on Netflix, starting this month. Directed by Faris Godus and produced by Suhaib Godus, Shams Alma'arif is about the story of a high school senior Husam (Baraa Alem) who shows an interest in video production at the same time the internet is creating social change.

The film stars Suhaib Gudos, Baraa AlAlem, Ismail AlHassan, Ahmed Saddam, Nawaf AlShubaili, Eyad Ayman Kaifi.

To recall, the Godus brothers are best known for their projects such as Telfaz 11 and Depressing Scene (2016) and the Saudi Ramadan TV series Another Planet.