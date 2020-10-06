Nigeria: October 6 - Fans Celebrate World Wizkid Day

Check out Wizkid in his new single, Ghetto Love.

Fans of Nigerian pop music star, Ibrahim Ayodeji Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, have taken to social media to celebrate "Wizkid Day".

Recall that in 2018, Mark Dayton, Governor of Minnesota, United States of America, declared October 6 of every year as 'Wizkid Day".

Citing several historic feats made by the artiste in the proclamation, the afrobeat star became the first African artiste to sell out Skyway Theatre. This event occurred at the #MadeInLagos concert held in the state.

Here are the comments of some fans on twitter;

@sakpo007 wrote " This Day in 2018, @wizkidayo became the first African Artist to sell out Skyway Theatre in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, as Governor Mark Dayton of Minnesota, USA declares Wizkid Day. #WorldWizkidDay"

@AtvanOnline wrote "And Today The Entire Wizkid FC Join The People Of Minnesota In U.S To Celebrate The King Of Afrobeat For So Many Reasons. Happy Wizkid Day. MIL #WorldWizkidDay"

@borlahdee18 wrote "Ayo Balogun is a National treasure, protect him at all cost 🎉🎶❤ #WorldWizkidDay"

@MDee01 tweeted "In 2012, Wizkid became the FIRST AFRICAN ARTIST in History to sell-out HMV APOLLO (5000) Capacity in London. As of that time, you hardly see African artists out there selling out 3k capacity outside African. But this young man right here did that in 2012. #WorldWizkidDay"

Vanguard