Liberia: No Respect, No Help... . Says President Weah

Liberian president George Weah said he will not render any assistance to anyone who insults him, but rather calls on everyone to respect leaders. He made the statement on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at his Church Forky Kloh Jlateh Family Fellowship Inc.

He said he is the president, but will not render any level of assistance to those people who carry on a barrage of disrespect through text messages.

President Weah is said to be the only Liberian leader that many people have access to his personal numbers. Despite others getting his numbers from friends, he has given it to several persons saying, I am a public figure.

He said, at times, most of them are "disrespectful" text messages from people to be his partisans- Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC). He said, they regularly sent him insulting text messages saying that they voted for him but he has neglected them.

Then he counted: "1000 persons who text me, 999 are insults. But you expect the President who you can't talk to good about, to reply you and say something to you. This is wrong. You want something from me, you got to respect me; you got to be diligent. You are arrogant and you asking me for something small, I will not do it. You can't be asking for help and disrespecting the President".

President Weah is said to be tolerant in his interactions with people. "This man is not noted for violence. From 2005 to present, he has been a man of peace. So, for him to say this, it means, that has touched him greatly. With all that, he will not be violent," Esther T. Harris, a student at the state run University.

The president added when he preached the sermon that :"Some of your telling me to pay your rent; you get your ma and pa and you asking me to pay your rent; why you can't go live with your ma. The money you want to pay your rent; you can use it with your mother to do business? Go take the one room in the place there and lay down inside and do business with the rest to help you and your ma. Why do you want to leave from your ma house when you 19, 20 years old? "You know I was 18 years sleeping on the floor? Why are you rushing life? Anybody you got malice in your heart for me, it will not work".

Speaking on the death of the two employees of the Liberia Revenue Authority-LRA, he expressed shock and condemned it.