Tanzania: Chadema Candidate Pledges Construction of Police Post

A BASHNET Ward Councillor aspirant, Mr John Mmao fielding Chama cha Demokrasia na Maendeleo (CHADEMA) flag has promised that if elected, he will facilitate the creation of a local police post with immediate effect.

Mr Mmao said that he will ensure that taxpayers' funds are first directed to establish the Police Post and transfer cops living in temporary buildings to the area and enjoy presence of modern facilities.

He made the pledge, while seeking votes at a public rally held at Bashnet Ward grounds, adding: "Elect me as a councillor for Bashnet ward on October 28th, this year and you will thereafter, witness big developments.

"I have already lined up my priorities in different sectors; one of them is that you will have a new and standard police post. Funds will come from the central government and I will just be pushing for implementation and construction," said Mr Mmao.

Expounding, he noted that the post will have all necessary requirements in line with their creation, citing them as two separate lockups for males and females, a chamber for prosecution arrangements as well as their toilets with running water.

The aspiring Councillor on water, said the general public will get reliable water piped from the Endalaa to the residents in Madunga Ward.

On health services, Mr Mmao said he will make sure the villagers have access to quality treatment and drugs are always available and as well health centres renovated and improved.

Equally, he pointed out that he will address challenges, which include shortage of teachers' houses, their toilets and those meant for students.

On his part, Babati Chadema's Secretary, Mr William Sarwatt called upon the villagers to turn out in big numbers on 28th and elect their leader, Mr Tundu Lissu as president.