Tanzania: Court Sets Tone Ahead of Kabuga Trial

INTERNATIONAL Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals has assigned Rwandan genocide suspect, Felicien Kabuga a Duty Counsel as he awaits his transfer to Arusha for his much-awaited trial.

Mr Maître Altit will serve as representative to the accused at the latter's initial appearance until a permanent counsel is assigned, the Arusha-based court said in a statement yesterday.

"Considering that the accused's rights must be protected until he retains permanent counsel or has permanent counsel assigned to him, the rules enable the Registrar to assign Duty Counsel where the interests of justice so require," the statement read in part.

Mr Altit, who once represented former Ivory Coast President Laurent Gbagbo, has agreed to represent the accused as Duty Counsel.

However, it is still unclear when the former Rwandan genocide mastermind will arrive in Arusha, which is also a home to relevant branch of the Mechanism.

Once in Arusha, Mr Kabuga will face a panel of judges composed of Judge Iain Bonomy, Judge Graciela Susana Gatti Santana and Judge Elizabeth Ibanda-Nahamya in case number MICT-13-38-I.

Early last month, the Rwandan genocide suspect went before the French Supreme Court requesting an appeal of the body's decision to hand him over to international judges in Tanzania.

He was arrested on May 16th this year at his home in the Paris suburb of Asnieres-sur-Seine, for his role as the alleged financier of the 1994 genocide that left over half a million to just over a million people killed.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mr Kabuga was also a part of the inner circle of former President Juvenal Habyarimana, whose assassination ignited the carnage.

In 1997, the United Nations International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda -- based in Arusha, Tanzania -- had charged Kabuga with seven counts of genocide and multiple other counts as well as "persecution and extermination, all in connection with crimes committed during the 1994 genocide."

A reward of 11bn/-($5 million) was placed on Kabuga's head by the International Mechanism, the structure responsible for completing the work of the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda (ICTR).

In June, the Paris Appeal Court ruled on an extradition request that would hand over the accused to the UN Tribunal in Arusha.

A fugitive for 26 years, who had a warrant out for his arrest, Mr Kabuga took refuge in the suburbs of Paris under a false identity after earlier hideouts in Switzerland, from where he was expelled, and Kenya.

He has been called Africa's most wanted man and one of the most wanted fugitives in the world.

Mr Kabuga has cited ill health as a reason for his request to be tried in France as well as concerns over his safety during the coronavirus pandemic.

The International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals ("Mechanism") is mandated to perform a number of essential functions, previously carried out by the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda ("ICTR") and the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia ("ICTY").

In carrying out these essential functions, the Mechanism maintains the legacies of these two pioneering ad hoc international criminal courts and strives to reflect best practices in the field of international criminal justice.