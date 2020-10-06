Tanzania: Local Index, Industrial and Allied Sectors Move Up

IN the coming week, the market stance remains firmer, investors participation is likely to improve especially local investors, this indicate that the market will remain sturdier and sound.

Top active counters such as CRDB, DSE, TPCC, TBL and NICOL to continue to overshadow the next week's transactions and turnover.

While VODA transaction volume is expected to decline as investors especially institutional investors will hold looking to gain from the announced dividend, while transactions to be influenced by the retail investors sell.

During the week, the market closed firmer on Friday after TSI closed up by 0.24 per cent, thanks to TPCC share price increase, while market turnover decreased to 1.95bn/- from 3.36bn/-.

The decline in the DSEI was due to decrease in share price of cross listed securities such as EABL and KCB. The total market size slightly decreased by 20.62bn/-, while domestic market capitalization slightly increased by 21.59bn/-.

In mid week we expect 5-year Treasury bond auction to be held by the central bank.

We may see undersubscription of the bond, as the yields decline shied out investors who are looking to invest in short-term and medium-term instruments.

The yields in short-term and medium-term government instruments are expected to increase, with undersubscription expectation if yields will continue to decline further.

Furthermore, the Government securities yield curve will continue to remain normal, with expectations in the yields on treasuries will improve after reaching a resistance level especially short-term and medium-term instrument.

In the interbank money market, notwithstanding the decrease in the weighted average rate (WAR) during the previous week, we still foresee that WAR will continue to increase and to be within a range of 3.50 per cent to 4.00 per cent with slight volatility in the high and low rate.

The Bourse

Total Market Capitalization slightly decreased by 0.14 per cent to 15.06tri/- from 15.08tri/-in the previous week, while Domestic Market Capitalization increased by 0.24 per cent to 9.02tri/- from 9.00tri/-in the previous week.

During the week DSEI decreased by 0.14 per cent closed the week at 1,814.35 points from 1,816.83 points in the previous week, while TSI increased by 0.24 per cent to close the week at 3,436.28 points from 3,428.06 points in the previous week, and Industrial & allied index increased by 0.40 per cent to close the week at 4,814.39 points from 4,795.24 points.

The B&F index and commercial services index remained flat at 2,179.00 points and 2,141.86 points, respectively.

Companies whose share price decreased are as follows; EABL share price decreased by 2.30 per cent to 3,400/- from 3,480/-, and KCB share price decreased by 3.61 per cent to 800/- from 830/-.

On the other hand, JHL share price increased by 32.62 per cent to 6,180/- from 4,660/-, and TPCC share price increased by 5.17 per cent to 2,440/- from 2,320/-.

During the week, the market recorded a decrease in volume to 1,812,102 shares with 213 deals from 4,068,486 shares with 222 deals in the previous week.

The Total turnover decreased by 41.84 per cent to 1.95bn/-from 3.36bn/- in the previous week.

During the week, NMB dominated the market after trading shares worth 735.00m/- being 37.57 per cent of the total weekly turnover, followed by TBL which traded shares worth 540.79m/-.

VODA traded shares worth 303.43m/-, DSE traded shares worth 260.48m/-, CRDB traded share worth 63.06m/-, TPCC traded shares worth 44.24m/-, and NICOL traded shares worth 9.37m/-.

Interbank market

During the week, the weighted average rate (WAR) for interbank market decreased and closed at 3.72 per cent from 3.73 per cent in the previous week.

Total volume traded increased by 30.59 per cent to 44.40bn/-compared to 34.00bn/-in previous week.

The highest rate in the interbank market was 4.25 per cent while the lowest was 3.50 per cent compared to the previous' week high and low rate of 4.00 per cent and 3.45 per cent respectively.

Rates are expected to increase as we have witnessed an upwards trend.

Debt Market

As of the close of the week, the outstanding government bond listed on exchange was 12.24tri/-.

On the secondary market, the government bond segment transacted 37.16bn/- with the face value of 34.52bn/-from last week's transaction value and the face value of 62.05bn/- and 59.22 billion, respectively.

The corporate bond segment remained dry during the week.

During the week, the Government sought to raise 90.23bn/-through treasury bill. Only 364 days was able to attract bids while other tenures received no bids.

The government fetched 67.24bn/- from 38 successful bids out of 38 total bids received, and the bill was undersubscribed by 20.45 per cent.

Weighted Average Yield (WAY) remained stable at 3.93 per cent from the previous auction.

The minimum successful price was 95.93 with the weighted average price for successfully bids being 96.23.

Interbank Foreign Exchange Market

During the week, total volume traded was USD 14.25 million at an average rate of TZS/USD 2,309.05 being an increase from USD 14.00 million at an average rate