Tanzania: Simba Demand Referees to Protect 'Targeted'morrison

6 October 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Arafat Issa (Tudarco

SIMBA Head Coach, Sven Vandenbroeck has asked for the protection of his Ghanaian forward Bernard Morrison.

This followed a series of dangerous fouls committed by JKT Tanzania players during their Sunday Mainland Premier League match at Jamhuri Stadium in Dodoma.

Coach Sven admitted that after seeing nasty actions from JKT players who were aggressive on the feet of Morrison and they committed more than five fouls most of them were dangerous.

Sven said "I have a feeling that someone has been promised to be rewarded if he injures Morrison and I think that is completely wrong. "He was crudely tackled more than five times. so I have the feeling that we have to protect him against some offensive players. Football is a game of joy, it's not a war that aims to kill or to break people's feet".

On the positive side, coach Sven was much pleased with a hefty win and the overall performance of his team against JKT Tanzania.

He believes his players and the technical bench are moving towards a good direction.

Simba cruised to a 4-0 win over JKT Tanzania thanks to classy goals by striker Meddie Kagere, who netted a brace and one each from Crispine Mugalu and Luis Miquissone to put the army side to sword.

Following the victory, the Msimbazi Reds moved second on the table on 13 points from five matches same as third placed Young Africans but Simba are ahead on superior goal difference.

Azam FC re-took the top spot following their 4-2 win over Kegera Sugar in an entertaining clash at the Azam Sports Complex in Chamazi late on Saturday.

The win for the 'ice cream makers' saw them moving to the summit on 15 points from maximum five matches

