Tanzania: Ncba Opens Two Branches in Mwanza

NCBA Bank Tanzania Limited has launched two new branches in Mwanza to bring closer banking services to the people who are financially underserved.

Speaking at the launch, Mwanza Regional Commissioner, John Mongela commended the bank for its plan to reach out to more people in the region and other parts of the country.

The RC urged NCBA Bank Tanzania Limited to invest in key sectors, including cotton, fishing, mining, industry, energy and livestock for which the majority of the people were employed.

"Mwanza depends on fishing which leads in terms of foreign exchange earnings' contribution to the region's economy," he said.

The city is home to 13 fish processing factories with the capacity to process about 1,065 tonnes of fish per day.

Data from the Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries shows that the factories depend on Nile perch. However, illegal fishing has caused a significant drop of 171 tonnes of fish harvest per day.

Despite unlawful fishing, stringent measures are in place. Due to the economic potential of the city, the RC went on: 'I, therefore, utilise this opportunity to testify that the presence of NCBA shows interest in our region and its economic endeavours.

"I thank you for your presence in our region. We believe that NCBA Bank is going to be one of the best partners, an enabler, facilitator and helper as a financial institution to help Mwanza move in the next stage of greatness. Furthermore, I believe NCBA's presence in our region will also help the bank identify new projects and programmes for future operations, considering the constraints and priorities of the region."

The RC stressed the importance of developing and supporting small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

"We are all aware that the development of SMEs is the central component of economic growth, especially in the fishing, mining and agricultural sectors as they provide employment opportunities to the people and contributor to the country's GDP. We hope that the bank's presence in our region will impose itself as a credible partner that can effectively contribute to this economic and financial resilience in Mwanza," he said.

NCBA Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Margaret Karume assured stakeholders, guests and customers that bank offered quality services to meet their financial goals.

"We have fully harmonised our systems and, therefore, regardless of their previous relationship, all NCBA customers can experience the same level of personalised services from any of our branches in Mwanza or in other countries within our network like Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda and Ivory Coast. Our customers can also use their ATM cards at any of our NCBA Bank branded ATMs, in the country and across our borders wherever we have our operations."

Ms Karume stressed how important it was to NCBA Bank to support resilient economic reforms in the region and the country.

She said the bank remained steadfast in the ambition to support critical sectors for economic development in Mwanza.

"We look forward to holding constructive discussions with our customers and stakeholders to outline strategic plans that meet people's needs to foster significant economic growth," she noted.