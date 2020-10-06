Tanzania: NEC Promises Peaceful Voting Day

6 October 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Meddy Mulisa in Bukoba

THE National Electoral Commission (NEC) Chairman, Judge (rtd) Semistocles Kaijage has assured Tanzanians of a peaceful general election on October 28, this year, saying any eligible voter should voluntarily come and cast his/her vote.

Equally, he advised people with grievances to channel them through the relevant organs instead of using the media.

Judge Kaijage made the remarks in Bukoba Municipal Council, while addressing stakeholders who attended a one-day seminar in preparation of the 28th October general election.

"Tanzanians should not become worried...all necessary preparations have been made to ensure that elections are peaceful. Candidates with grievances should channel them through the relevant organs instead of rushing to the media," he stressed.

On his part, NEC Assistant Director -Planning and Evaluation, Adam Mkina, cautioned candidates vying for various political posts to avoid using abusive language, while seeking votes.

He said that on the voting day, all eligible voters should go to their respective polling stations and vote, adding: "after casting your vote go home and relax.

"The law requires every voter to leave the polling station after casting his/her vote. No one will be allowed to stay at any polling stations."

Explaining further he noted that vulnerable groups like people living with disabilities (PLWD), people with albinism and those with difficulty in hearing will also get priority on the voting day.

"Blind people will be provided with tactile ballot folder while those with hearing problems will be allowed to be accompanied by a family member to assist them in polling booths.

He elaborated that a total of 29,188,347 Tanzanians have been listed in the Voters' register in 80,155 polling stations.

