Tanzania: Court Agrees to Extend Probe On Kuku 17bn/-Case

THE prosecution has asked for more time to complete the investigations into trial of businessman, Tariq Machibya, alias Mr Kuku, charged with conducting and managing pyramid scheme, money laundering and accepting deposits from people amounting to 17bn/-without licence.

Senior State Attorney Wankyo Simon, for the prosecution, told the court before Senior Resident Magistrate in Charge, Godfrey Isaya, at the Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court in Dar es Salaam yesterday that the investigations into trial are still ongoing.

"Under the circumstances, your honour, we request for another mention date pending further investigations into the matter," the trial attorney submitted. The magistrate granted the prosecution's request and adjourned the case to October 19, 2020.

In the previous court session, Machibya expressed his intention to end the trial through plea bargaining agreement with the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP). He requested to be directed on the procedure to be followed to achieve such a mission.

According to section 194A (2) of the Criminal Procedure Act (CPA), as amended by the Written Laws (Miscellaneous Amendments) (No 4) Act of 2019, the accused person wishing to enter into the agreement process is required to write a letter to the DPP, expressing such intention.

Such provision states that an accused person or his advocate or a public prosecutor may initiate a plea bargaining and notify the court of their intention to negotiate a plea bargaining agreement.

In the trial, the prosecution alleges that on diverse dates between January 2018 and May 2020 at various places within the city of Dar es Salaam, Machibya conducted and managed a pyramid scheme by collecting money from the public.

It is alleged that the accused person promised the people that such money would be invested in poultry farming project and individuals who invested the money would be entitled to receive interest of 70 per cent of the initial capital for the sum invested for four months.

According to the prosecution, the person further alleged that investors would further get another 90 per cent of the initial capital for the money invested for six months, the sum of money, which given all commercial considerations, is greater than the money or return on the investment of money collected.

The court heard that within the same period and places in Dar es Salaam, the accused person accepted deposits amounting to 17bn/- from the public without licence.

Machibya was also charged with five counts of money laundering relating to different transactions.

It is alleged that between April 26, 2019 and January 26, 2020 at various places in the city, he directly engaged in transaction involving property, which is 6,477,297,614/83 by withdrawing the sum from a bank account held at CRDB bank in the name of Mr Kuku.

The prosecution alleged that between January 17 and March 30, 2020 at various places in Dar es Salaam, the accused person engaged in transaction involving 629,249,576/36 by withdrawing the amount from his bank account held at CRDB Bank.

It is alleged that between March 5 and April 17, 2020 in the city, Machibya engaged in a transaction involving 1,366,718,045/46 by withdrawing the money from a bank account held at the same bank in the name of Mr Kuku Farmers Limited.

On diverse dates between January 17 and 30, 2020 at CRDB Bank Viva Tower Branch within Kinondoni District in the commercial city of Dar es Salaam, the accused person directly allegedly involved in transaction involving 107,893.73 US dollars.

According to the prosecution, Machibya is alleged to have deposited such amount in his bank account he maintains at the bank. The court heard also that between March 3 and 30, 2020 at CRDB Bank Water Front in Ilala District, the businessman engaged in transaction involving 146,300 US dollars.

The prosecution alleged that the accused person deposited such sum in a bank account held in the name of Mr Kuku Farmers Limited with the CRDB Bank.

The prosecution alleged that in all such transactions, Machibya knew that the amount involved was proceeds of predicate offence of pyramid scheme.