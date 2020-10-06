Tanzania: Vote Updp Get 25 New Aircrafts, Pledges Kadege

THE United Peoples Democratic Party (UPDP) presidential candidate, Twalib Kadege, has pledged to purchase 25 new aircrafts to boost socio-economic development if he will be elected.

Listing his party's manifesto and priorities, Mr Kadege said if he will sail through on October 28th 2020 at the General Election, UPDP will strengthen fight against corruption.

He said his government will review the current laws governing the fight against corruption and come up with stricter ones, including imposing 100 years imprisonment sentence to offenders.

Mr Kadege made the promise, while addressing a campaign rally at Sabasaba Primary School grounds in Morogoro Municipality recently.

In the course, he told the residents to give him and his party a chance to form the government and kick start massive transformations both socially and economically.

The presidential aspirant further said that if his party will form the government, he will accelerate construction of infrastructure structures, citing them as roads mostly in rural areas.

"We will ensure more roads in rural areas are improved and constructed to a tarmac level, because that is where most of the products come from.

"We will also procure 25 new aircrafts to strengthen the operations of the national carrier -Air Tanzania," he said.

However, the UPDP leader raised hats off to the incumbent President Dr John Magufuli for having done a lot in developing the country.

The party's Deputy Secretary General, Rajabu Ally Hoza, said if the party will be elected, all farmers will be assured and provided with improved agricultural inputs.

"We will initiate efforts to ensure the availability of modern harvesting equipment and eliminate the use of hand hoes, for that matter, we urge all eligible voters to turn out in large numbers on October 28th, this year, and vote for our UPDP candidates," added Mr Hoza.