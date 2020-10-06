Tanzania: Vote Updp Get 25 New Aircrafts, Pledges Kadege

6 October 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By John Nditi in Morogoro

THE United Peoples Democratic Party (UPDP) presidential candidate, Twalib Kadege, has pledged to purchase 25 new aircrafts to boost socio-economic development if he will be elected.

Listing his party's manifesto and priorities, Mr Kadege said if he will sail through on October 28th 2020 at the General Election, UPDP will strengthen fight against corruption.

He said his government will review the current laws governing the fight against corruption and come up with stricter ones, including imposing 100 years imprisonment sentence to offenders.

Mr Kadege made the promise, while addressing a campaign rally at Sabasaba Primary School grounds in Morogoro Municipality recently.

In the course, he told the residents to give him and his party a chance to form the government and kick start massive transformations both socially and economically.

The presidential aspirant further said that if his party will form the government, he will accelerate construction of infrastructure structures, citing them as roads mostly in rural areas.

"We will ensure more roads in rural areas are improved and constructed to a tarmac level, because that is where most of the products come from.

"We will also procure 25 new aircrafts to strengthen the operations of the national carrier -Air Tanzania," he said.

However, the UPDP leader raised hats off to the incumbent President Dr John Magufuli for having done a lot in developing the country.

The party's Deputy Secretary General, Rajabu Ally Hoza, said if the party will be elected, all farmers will be assured and provided with improved agricultural inputs.

"We will initiate efforts to ensure the availability of modern harvesting equipment and eliminate the use of hand hoes, for that matter, we urge all eligible voters to turn out in large numbers on October 28th, this year, and vote for our UPDP candidates," added Mr Hoza.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Race for WTO Top Spot Likely to Be Mohamed vs Okonjo-Iweala
Singers Vie for Top Ten Spots at South African Idols

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.