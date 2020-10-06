Liberia: Tarpeh Seeks Teamwork At EPA

Former Minister of Commerce and Industry, Professor Wilson K. Tarpeh, who was recently transferred to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) by President George M. Weah as executive director, has taken office, calling for teamwork among employees of the EPA.

"Let's work as a team. Forget politics. Leave the politics with me," he urged the employees.

Prof. Tarpeh cautioned the employees against disrespecting one another, while those who have issues to contact him first before seeking help from outside.

He said anyone taking gossip to him must be prepared to provide evidence because "it destroys institution". "Gossip is wrong. It's dangerous and people who promote it lack self-confidence." Prof. Tarpeh said.

Speaking at a senior management meeting following a brief turningover ceremony on Monday, 5 October he assured that technicians and scientists working at the EPA would be allowed to discharge their duties without interference.

The new EPA boss said although he has a background in Finance, he is of the conviction that technical entities like the EPA are easy to manage if technicians are allowed to do their work, promising to use his over 35 years of experience both in the public and private sector to enhance the entity's operation.

Meanwhile, Prof. Tarpeh has lauded EPA deputy executive director Randall M. Dobayou, for managing the affairs of the entity and promised to improve the welfare of staff.

Earlier, Mr. Dobayou welcomed his new boss and thanked the staff, who worked with him while serving as acting executive director to ensure the smooth running of the entity.

Mr. Dobayou lauded President Weah for the confidence reposed in him to act as executive director of the EPA. He promised to work with Prof. Tarpeh for the smooth running of the institution and recalled that he and the Professor have come a long way.

The transition at the EPA followed the dismissal of Dr. Nathaniel Blama by President Weah for alleged fraud, a charge Dr. Blama has challenged.