Liberia: President Weah Extends Third Regular Session of 54th Legislature

President George Manneh Weah has issued a proclamation for the 54th Legislature to extend its Third Regular Session for a period of one working week, beginning 1 October to 9 October 2020.

According to a Foreign Ministry release issued Monday, 5 October, the proclamation is in concurrence with Article 32(b) of the Constitution of the Republic of Liberia.

The provision, according to the release, provides that the president shall, on his own initiative or upon receipt of a certificate signed by at least one fourth of the total membership of each house, and by proclamation, extend a regular session of the legislature beyond the date for adjournment.

It also provides that the president shall call a special or extraordinary session of that body to discuss or act upon matters of national emergency and concern.

In accordance with Article 32 (b) of the Constitution of the Republic of Liberia, a Certificate of Extension was signed on August 31, 2020 by at least one fourth of the total membership of each house, and by proclamation, to extend the Third Regular Session of the 54th Legislature from 1 September to 30 September to discuss or act upon matters of national emergency and concern.

Article 32 (b) of the Constitution of the Republic of Liberia further requires that when the extension or call is at the request of the Legislature, the proclamation shall be issued not later than forty-eight hours after receipt of the Certificate by the President.

In accordance with Article 32 (b) of the Constitution, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs says a certificate signed by at least one-fourth of the total membership of each house was laid before the President on 29 September 2020 for the extension of the Third Regular Session of the 54th Legislature for a period of one working week.

It began 1 October and will extend to 9 October 2020, to allow the Legislature the opportunity to discuss and act upon matters of national concern.