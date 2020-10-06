South Africa: Fifteen Illegal Firearms Recovered and 1578 Suspects Apprehended for Various Offences

press release

The Police in Limpopo have recovered fifteen (15) illegal firearms and several ammunition at different locations during joint operations that were conducted throughout the province since the past week until on Monday, 05 October 2020. The firearms will be subjected to ballistic investigations to determine if they were previously involved in the commission of serious and violent crimes.

These operations also led to the arrest of one thousand five hundred and seventy eight (1578) suspects aged between 21 and 47. The suspects were arrested for various crimes ranging from conspiracy to commit business robbery, cash in transit (CIT), possession of illicit cigarettes, bribery, illegal immigration, possession of drugs (nyaope), dagga, murder, attempted murder, robberies rape, sexual assault 1, assault GBH, assault common, sexual offences, burglary residential and business, stock theft, arson, shoplifting, theft, drug related crime, driving under the influence of alcohol, illegal possession of firearm and ammunition, illegal trading in liquor to carrying of dangerous weapons.

During some of these arrests, members of the Limpopo Highway Patrol Unit arrested three suspects at ga-Masemola on Wednesday, 30 September 2020 at about 18:00 for possession of drugs (Nyaope) and all three suspects, aged between 38 and 47, were found to be out on bail after they were previously arrested for armed robbery and possession of unlicensed firearms. A further charge of Bribery was added after one of the suspects took out R1000.00 and tried to bribe the members.

This morning, the police in Malamulele in the Vhembe District, foiled a planned business robbery and arrested three suspects. The suspects had already tied up a security officer at a business complex when the police arrived. They were immediately apprehended and two firearms and ammunition, grinding tools, crowbar, a motor vehicle and overalls were confiscated.

The operations comprised members from various SAPS units including Limpopo Highway Patrol, Crime Intelligence Unit, Tactical Response Team (TRT), tracking team and crime prevention members.

During the operations, police also confiscated 4573 illicit cigarettes, 24 dangerous weapons, 1443 grams of dagga, 36 grams of nyaope drugs, 42 knives and 302ml bottles of liquor and 1265 fines issued.

The Provincial Commissioner of Police in Limpopo Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba has commended the various Teams for their concerted efforts in fighting crime across the province.

The arrested suspects are expected to appear before the different magistrate courts across the province soon.