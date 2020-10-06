Malawi: Kasungu 14-Year-Old Boy Dies in Pursuit for Gold

6 October 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Tiwonge Kumwenda-Mhango

Malawi Police Service in Kasungu have confirmed the death of a 14 year-old boy, Godfrey Nyoni, who has died whilst on the hunt for gold.

Police said Nyoni died after a big stone fell on him in the process.

Kasungu police publicist, Harry Namwanza, said the incident happened around midday on Monday at Masasa Village, Sub Traditional Authority Chitanthamapiri in the district.

It is reported that the boy went to the place where people are believed to be mining gold, and while digging the the deceased had a big stone fall on him.

Attempts were made to rescue him but Nyoni was pronounced dead upon arrival at Kasungu District Hospital.

A postmortem conducted revealed that death occurred due to head injuries and loss of blood.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Race for WTO Top Spot Likely to Be Mohamed vs Okonjo-Iweala
Singers Vie for Top Ten Spots at South African Idols

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.