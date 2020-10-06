Malawi: Kasungu 14-Year-Old Boy Dies in Pursuit for Gold

Malawi Police Service in Kasungu have confirmed the death of a 14 year-old boy, Godfrey Nyoni, who has died whilst on the hunt for gold.

Police said Nyoni died after a big stone fell on him in the process.

Kasungu police publicist, Harry Namwanza, said the incident happened around midday on Monday at Masasa Village, Sub Traditional Authority Chitanthamapiri in the district.

It is reported that the boy went to the place where people are believed to be mining gold, and while digging the the deceased had a big stone fall on him.

Attempts were made to rescue him but Nyoni was pronounced dead upon arrival at Kasungu District Hospital.

A postmortem conducted revealed that death occurred due to head injuries and loss of blood.