South Africa: Breaching the Digital Divide - Textbooks Are Essential If Learners Hope to Pass

analysis

The failure of the Department of Education to ensure access to printed learning materials is eroding the right to basic education in South Africa.

There's no doubt that Covid-19 has disrupted access to education across the world, including South Africa. And the devastating effect of the digital divide on poorer learners has been noted even in wealthier countries. While those with money were able to transfer to online learning with relative ease, poorer learners have been left behind. In the South African context, learners have an additional burden - a lack of access to printed educational materials.

Earlier this year, when schools were closed due to the lockdown, the government encouraged learners to continue studying at home. A number of measures were implemented to support remote learning. These included making educational materials accessible online, as well as broadcasting lessons on radio and television. While this was commendable, it did not take into account that, according to the 2018 General Household Survey, only 21.5% of households in South Africa have a computer at home. Furthermore, while 60.1% of households had access to the Internet on their mobile phones, only 10.4% of households had Internet access at home.

Lack of access to...