South Africa: Meet Nick Linnell, One of the Zuma Era's Chancers-in-Chief

analysis

The mysterious Nick Linnell is appearing before the Zondo Commission -- a virtually unknown individual who was nevertheless trusted enough to meet with former president Jacob Zuma and serve as consigliere to Dudu Myeni. But who is Linnell really?

"My Lords, then there is the shadowy figure of Mr Nick Linnell, a 'Mr Fix It' who in the late 1970s operated in the illegal racist white minority regime of Ian Smith in then Rhodesia... "

Those were the words of Labour peer Peter Hain, addressing the British Parliament in 2017.

That may have been the first and only occasion on which Nicholas Linnell was brought to the attention of the House of Lords, but in South Africa, his name had hit the headlines two years earlier.

It was Linnell who was announced by former Eskom chair Zola Tsotsi in 2015 as the man who would chair an independent inquiry into the power parastatal -- despite the fact that Linnell was virtually unknown and appeared to have no evident expertise that would equip him for such a daunting and highly technical job.

It would also be Linnell's task to implement the unexpected suspensions of four key Eskom executives at...