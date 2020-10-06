Africa: Velud Unveils Sudan Squad for Tunisia and Togo Friendlies

Sudan national team coach Hubert Velud unveiled a 24-man list that will face Tunisia and Togo in friendly matches on 9 and 12 October respectively at Menzah Stadium, Tunis.

Domestic giants Al Merriekh and Al Hilal dominated the squad that saw 9 players from Al Merriekh and 6 from Al Hilal, while other local sides contributed with seven players, with two more plying their trade abroad.

Season 2019-20 of the Sudan's Premier League was resumed on 16 September after a long halt due to COVID-19 pandemic, and five match days were played to the moment.

Frenchman Velud handed a debut national team call to Ahmed Ibrahim (Hilal Al Obayed), Saif Eldin Elnoor and Bekhit Khamis (Merriekh Al Fasher), Salaheddine Mahmoud, Diaa Eldin Mahgoub and Waleed Hassan (Al Merriekh) and Mohamed Mokhtar (Al Hilal). Veteran goalkeeper Akram El Hady (Al Amal Atbara) returned to the squad after a long absence.

Sudan is preparing to face Ghana in Total Africa Cup of Nations Cameroon 2021 qualifiers' double header next November. Sudan lies third in Group C on three points, with South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe completing the pool.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Akram El Hady (Al Amal Atbara), Ali Abdullah, Monjed El Nil (Al Merriekh)

Defenders: Amir Kamal, Salheddine Mahmoud, Waleed Hassan (Al Merriekh), Fares Abdullah, Smoael Merghani, Atthar Attahir (Al Hilal), Bekheet Khamis (Merriekh Al Fasher), Hussein Mersal (Al Khartoum Al Wattani), Ahmed Ibrahim (Hilal Al Obayed)

Midfielders: Mohamed El Rashid, Diaa El Din Mahgoub, Ahmed Hamed (Al Merriekh), Abouagla Abdullah, Nasr El Din Omar, Mohamed Mokhtar (Al Hilal), Mufaddal Mohamed (Merriekh Al Fasher)

Forwards: Ramadan Ajab (Al Merriekh), Mohamed Abdul Rahman (Ahly Bordj Bou Arreridj, Algeria), Yasin Hamed (Nyíregyháza Spartacus, Hungary), Saifeddine Al Nour (Merriekh Al Fasher), Yasser Muzammil (Ahly Shendi)