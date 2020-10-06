Africa: We Must Act Now to Conserve African Nature

opinion

We must rebrand Africa as "the conservation continent" to take full advantage of our core strength.

Although Africa has contributed the least to climate change, it is already experiencing devastating climate impacts and will bear the brunt of future global warming in terms of agricultural losses.

Africa is projected to experience a reduction of 10% in crop production and as much as an 80% reduction in cropping areas by 2050. Water shortages are expected to become widespread on a continent that is home to 40% of the nearly 800 million people worldwide who lack access to clean water.

More than one-quarter of Africans spend more than half an hour on each trip to collect water, amounting to an estimated 40 billion hours annually, the same as a year's work by the French labour force. This water burden tends to fall on women and girls, interfering with school attendance.

Nearly two-thirds of Africans in urban areas find it hard to access basic water services and most of Africa's diseases are attributable to poor water quality.

The impacts of ecosystem degradation on biodiversity, land productivity and human well-being in Africa have affected more than 485 million...