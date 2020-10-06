South Africa: Murder Accused Appear Before Court

press release

Three murder accused were today remanded in custody upon appearance before the Potchefstroom Magistrates' Court. Meriam Mahlapa (20), Petrus Mahlapa (24) and Andries Mahlapa (28), who were charged with the murder of a 71-year-old Sias Renier Willemse, will re-appear on Tuesday, 13 October 2020, for a formal bail application.

The trio's court appearance stems from their arrest in Ikageng, after information was received and operationalised by the Potchefstroom Drug Task Team, Potchefstroom Detectives and three security companies on Saturday, 28 September 2020 at about 16:00.

Willemse' body was found on the floor with a bullet wound on his neck, in his house in Bailie Park, Potchefstroom on Tuesday, 22 September 2020. It is further alleged that the victim's body was found with ties wrapped around his neck. He was declared dead on the scene by Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS).

The Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Sello Kwena, congratulated the Investigating Officer, WO Kevin Pretorius of Potchefstroom Detectives and the team for the breakthrough. He pointed out that police will continue to work hard to ensure that perpetrators are brought to book to face the full might of the Law.