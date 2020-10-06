South Africa: Former Security Branch Clerk's Claim That Apartheid Perpetrators Received a Pardon From President Mbeki Is 'Absolute Hogwash'

analysis

Murder accused Joao Rodrigues believes the state has pardoned apartheid-era perpetrators. If the Supreme Court of Appeal agrees, a generation of killers could be let off the hook. Activists say it's a smokescreen and destined to fail.

Former Security Branch clerk Joao Rodrigues, who is charged with the 1972 murder of anti-apartheid activist Ahmed Timol, has claimed that his right to a fair trial has been violated and that if he's guilty of anything, it's lying about seeing Timol on the day he was thrown from the 10th floor of the Johannesburg Central Police Station.

In his application to the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA), Rodrigues has repeated another defence: that he and other alleged perpetrators of apartheid crimes who were not granted amnesty by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) might have been pardoned by the president.

The NPA's decision to charge Rodrigues was hailed as a milestone for relatives of anti-apartheid activists who were killed by state operatives, but if the SCA upholds his claims that the president issued a blanket pardon, those families' hopes of uncovering the truth and holding perpetrators accountable would be dashed.

"We submit that on probability the president indeed granted a pardon to...