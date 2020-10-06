South Africa: Defence Committee Extends Condolences to Dangor Family

5 October 2020
Parliament of South Africa (Cape Town)
The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Defence and Military Veterans, Mr Cyril Xaba, is saddened by the news of the passing of Mr Igshaan Dangor.

Mr Dangor served as the Chief Director: Finance in the office of the Chief of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) and passed away on Sunday, 4 October 2020, following a short illness.

Mr Dangor, who went into exile to join the ranks of Umkhonto we Sizwe (MK) in 1984 and returned from exile in 1990, was the brother of the late Achmat Dangor, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Nelson Mandela Foundation who passed away in September 2020, and ANC Deputy-Secretary General, Ms Jesse Duarte.

He comes from a family with strong struggle credentials and will be remembered for his contribution to the liberation struggle, and the immense role he played in the development and reconstruction of the country's democratic dispensation.

Mr Xaba said South Africa has lost a great leader who served his country with unwavering dedication. "One of his main focuses in the SANDF was to focus on defence force spending and financial management, an important issue that remains high on the agenda of the Portfolio Committee," said Mr Xaba.

On behalf of the committee, Mr Xaba sends his condolences to the Dangor and Duarte families, friends, and colleagues in the SANDF during this difficult time.

