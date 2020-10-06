South Africa: No, We're Not Going to Waste Our Shot At Freedom

5 October 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Glen Retief

As a South African, I found last Tuesday's (US presidential) debate deeply chilling. Trump's behaviour viscerally mirrored that of PW Botha, say around 1985, when, as a bewildered kid, I watched his 'Rubicon' speech on television.

Just under four years ago, a newly elected Vice President Mike Pence attended a hit Broadway show named Hamilton, by Puerto Rican composer and human rights activist Lin-Manuel Miranda.

At the final curtain, the actors thanked Pence for attending. Pointedly, they also asked him to govern according to the values of diversity, freedom and equality embraced by the musical. Pence later reassured the actors that he and Trump were committed to governing on behalf of all Americans.

Most South Africans have never seen Hamilton. That's a pity because the play provides one of the most ambitious recent pop-culture attempts to come to terms with the central paradox of American history, namely that the world's first modern democracy has also been a country marked, like South Africa, by slavery, genocide and violence.

Hamilton deals with this contradiction, first by focusing on the go-getter personality of the poorest and scrappiest Founding Father. "I'm not going to waste my shot," sings Hamilton, meaning he's not going to...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

