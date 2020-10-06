South Africa: Financial Policy Needs to Keep Up With the Times - and Tricks of the Trade

analysis

The global digital economy has had far-reaching and irrevocable consequences for financial services in South Africa. The financial services sector - and the way it is regulated - is no exception. The need to adapt and respond rapidly has become non-negotiable.

According to the Financial Services Conduct Authority (FSCA), regulation needs to keep up with the times, all while ensuring that consumers are treated fairly.

In a media release, the regulator states that "digital disruption is forcing specialist financial services functions and support to become more vigilant and agile.

"Regulators are at risk of being left behind as innovation outpaces the rate of regulatory change, which has made it necessary for [financial] regulators to evolve their engagement model to ensure they keep pace with the times," it states.

To this end, the FSCA has partnered with other key oversight bodies and organs of state to form the Intergovernmental Fintech Working Group (IFWG) to effect the required regulatory renaissance, provide a space for safe experimentation and actively advance innovation.

Earlier this year the government grouping, which includes the National Treasury, the Financial Intelligence Centre, the Financial Sector Conduct Authority, the National Credit Regulator, the South African Reserve Bank and the South...